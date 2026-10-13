В Кузбассе Россельхознадзором проведено 46 оценок соответствия соискателей лицензии и лицензиатов в сфере обращения ветпрепаратов

Сообщение об ошибке
- Deprecated function: session_set_save_handler(): Providing individual callbacks instead of an object implementing SessionHandlerInterface is deprecated in drupal_session_initialize() (line 242 of /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/session.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterMetaData is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addMetaData() (строка 997 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterMetaData is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addMetaData() (строка 997 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterMetaData is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addMetaData() (строка 997 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterMetaData is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addMetaData() (строка 997 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterMetaData is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addMetaData() (строка 997 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterMetaData is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addMetaData() (строка 997 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterMetaData is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addMetaData() (строка 997 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterMetaData is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addMetaData() (строка 997 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterMetaData is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addMetaData() (строка 997 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterMetaData is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addMetaData() (строка 997 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterMetaData is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addMetaData() (строка 997 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterMetaData is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addMetaData() (строка 997 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterMetaData is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addMetaData() (строка 997 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterMetaData is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addMetaData() (строка 997 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: strpos(): Passing null to parameter #1 ($haystack) of type string is deprecated в функции purl_url_outbound_alter() (строка 298 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/sites/all/modules/purl/purl.module).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property SelectQuery::$alterTags is deprecated в функции SelectQuery->addTag() (строка 978 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/select.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
- Deprecated function: Creation of dynamic property DatabaseCondition::$stringVersion is deprecated в функции DatabaseCondition->compile() (строка 1887 в файле /home/s/sheregesh/kuzbassnews.ru/public_html/includes/database/query.inc).
В Кузбассе Россельхознадзором проведено 46 оценок соответствия соискателей лицензии и лицензиатов в сфере обращения ветпрепаратов
С 1 января по 6 октября текущего года специалистами Сибирского межрегионального управления Россельхознадзора на территории Кузбасса проведено 46 оценок соответствия соискателей лицензии и лицензиатов в сфере обращения лекарственных средств для ветеринарного применения. Из них 16 оценок проведено в отношении соискателей лицензии, 30 – в связи с переоформлением лицензии.
Так, 1 октября ведомство предоставило юридическому лицу лицензию на осуществление фармацевтической деятельности в сфере обращения лекарственных средств для ветеринарного применения.
Представителем организации 23 сентября 2026 года через Единый портал государственных услуг (ЕПГУ) была подана заявка на получение лицензии. Оценка проводилась с учетом новых требований, вступивших в силу с 5 апреля 2026 года на основании постановления Правительства РФ № 324 от 27 марта 2026 года. Согласно новым правилам, срок оказания услуги по предоставлению лицензии на фармацевтическую деятельность сокращен с 10 до 8 рабочих дней, а также упрощена процедура получения лицензии и внесения изменений в нее – теперь не требуется указывать сведения о наличии сертификата специалиста с ветеринарным образованием.
Мероприятие состоялось 1 октября 2026 года в дистанционном формате с применением мобильного приложения «Инспектор».
В ходе процедуры инспектор зафиксировал, что помещения, оборудование и технические средства, планируемые к использованию, отвечают установленным требованиям для осуществления фармацевтической деятельности.
По результатам проверки принято положительное решение – реестр лицензий Россельхознадзора пополнен новой записью.